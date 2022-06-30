American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 2,236,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,870,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,423,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,598. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVCT. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 82,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 253,192 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 90,732 shares during the period. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

