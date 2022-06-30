American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lifted by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 2.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Tower by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.27.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.89. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

