American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $41.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,633,000 after acquiring an additional 244,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $701,205,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.