Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $133.50

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 133.50 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.66), with a volume of 44365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.66).

The company has a market capitalization of £204.93 million and a P/E ratio of -7.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is -0.65%.

In related news, insider Julia Henderson acquired 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £5,006.56 ($6,142.26).

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

