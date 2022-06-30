Amarillo National Bank Sells 465 Shares of Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its position in Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 53,473 shares during the period.

BLES opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

