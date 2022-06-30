Amarillo National Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $65.28 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

