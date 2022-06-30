Amarillo National Bank Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,447 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $53,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.