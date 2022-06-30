Amarillo National Bank Boosts Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF makes up about 1.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank owned approximately 0.78% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URNM. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 165,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM opened at $57.86 on Thursday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $104.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.