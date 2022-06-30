Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 428.6% in June

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Alps Alpine stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. Alps Alpine has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alps Alpine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

