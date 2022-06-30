Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 20 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,245.13. 926,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,959. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,280.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,581.46. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

