Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 14.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

