AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 483.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CBH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.63. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

