Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.00.

TSE:ATD traded down C$2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$59.60.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

