Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 6.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $113.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $307.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $228.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.00.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.