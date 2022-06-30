Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. 4,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 2,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGNPF)

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

