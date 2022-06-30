Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. 4,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 2,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGNPF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGNPF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.