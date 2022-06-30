Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.33

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVCGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AAVC stock opened at GBX 49.40 ($0.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.31. Albion Venture Capital Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 46 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 71 ($0.87). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.34.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund's investments are normally structured as a mixture of equity and loan stock, with a majority of loan stock. Its portfolio company gross assets must not exceed £15 million ($18.67 million) immediately prior to the investment and £16 million ($19.92 million) immediately thereafter.

Dividend History for Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC)

