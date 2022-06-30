Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.33

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AAVC stock opened at GBX 49.40 ($0.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.31. Albion Venture Capital Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 46 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 71 ($0.87). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.34.

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund's investments are normally structured as a mixture of equity and loan stock, with a majority of loan stock. Its portfolio company gross assets must not exceed £15 million ($18.67 million) immediately prior to the investment and £16 million ($19.92 million) immediately thereafter.

