Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €24.47 ($26.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €15.20 ($16.17) and a 1 year high of €27.99 ($29.78). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.57.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.