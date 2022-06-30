Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Increased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 6.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at $812,871,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $952,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,365,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,936 shares of company stock worth $90,718,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $4.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.15. The stock had a trading volume of 153,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.97 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.05 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

