Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$91.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$91.00.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

TSE AEM opened at C$61.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$58.02 and a 52 week high of C$84.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 58.94%.

In other news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total value of C$135,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,050.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

