Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in June

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Africa Energy stock remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Africa Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

About Africa Energy (Get Rating)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.