Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in June

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of Africa Energy stock remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Africa Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.
