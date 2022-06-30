Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.57.

NYSE:AMG traded down $4.41 on Wednesday, hitting $117.88. The stock had a trading volume of 257,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,606. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.05. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after purchasing an additional 238,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 150,170 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,386,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 181,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 111,908 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

