Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Shares Down 22.7%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) dropped 22.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 108,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 50,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

