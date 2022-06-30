Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $94.22.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

