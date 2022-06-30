Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 183 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.70 and a 200 day moving average of $139.92. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

