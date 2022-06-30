Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $217,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 13,438 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

Shares of NKE opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.33. The firm has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

