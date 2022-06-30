Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.16 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

