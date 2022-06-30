Adshares Market Capitalization Achieves $51.23 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00009310 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $51.23 million and $776,670.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,427,840 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

