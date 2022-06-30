Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Argus cut their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $364.63. 43,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

