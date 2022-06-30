Adams Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 71,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 223,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

