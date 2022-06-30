Adams Asset Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Universal accounts for about 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Universal worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Universal by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 54,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $646.97 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.91%.

In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $225,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,244.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $127,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $784,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $605,640 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

