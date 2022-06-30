Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

