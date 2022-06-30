Adams Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,877,000. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.35. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.10 and a 52-week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

