AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.29. 83,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

AcuityAds Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUIF)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

