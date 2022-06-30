ACoconut (AC) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. ACoconut has a market cap of $127,552.21 and approximately $26,822.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025513 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000234 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.