Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.61-$10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.42 billion-$63.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.77 billion. Accenture also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Accenture stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,806. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.03.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.