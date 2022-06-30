Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

