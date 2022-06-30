Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Stake Decreased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,192 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,495,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 717,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,901,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 414,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 14,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,161. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $4.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

