AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,994. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cheuvreux upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

