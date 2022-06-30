AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,994. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About AB Electrolux (publ) (Get Rating)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.