AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.01. 73 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.