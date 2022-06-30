970 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $645,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,915 shares in the company, valued at $154,796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,227 shares of company stock worth $1,558,933. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,583. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.81. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

