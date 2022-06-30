82,289 Shares in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,436,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $4,254,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

