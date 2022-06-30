68,148 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000. ON Semiconductor makes up about 1.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 113.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 164.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ON stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.72. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

