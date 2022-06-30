5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) vs. Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Critical Analysis

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 5E Advanced Materials and Hecla Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hecla Mining 0 0 4 0 3.00

5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.22%. Hecla Mining has a consensus price target of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 89.87%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Hecla Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hecla Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Hecla Mining 2.02% 2.76% 1.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Hecla Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hecla Mining $807.47 million 2.61 $35.10 million ($0.16) -24.44

Hecla Mining has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday mine situated in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian mine situated in the city of Durango, Mexico. The company also holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Hollister and Midas mines situated in Elko County, Nevada. Hecla Mining Company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

