5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Gap Up to $12.19

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.19, but opened at $12.56. 5E Advanced Materials shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 482 shares.

FEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter.

In other 5E Advanced Materials news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,092,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

