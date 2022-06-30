5,245 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Acquired by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,245 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SouthState by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 8.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.96. 871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,328. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

