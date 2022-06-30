51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
JOBS opened at $60.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08. 51job has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00.
51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Research analysts forecast that 51job will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 51job (Get Rating)
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 51job (JOBS)
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.