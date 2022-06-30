51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JOBS opened at $60.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08. 51job has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Research analysts forecast that 51job will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,415,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,432,000 after purchasing an additional 178,564 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in 51job in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,292,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 51job by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,134,000 after acquiring an additional 162,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in 51job by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,828,000 after acquiring an additional 832,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 51job by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

