4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $165,691.59 and approximately $532.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

