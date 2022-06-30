426 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 40,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MCHP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.52. 61,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.49. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

