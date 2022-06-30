4,150 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.71.

Shares of ODFL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.57. 5,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.24 and a 200-day moving average of $293.41. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

