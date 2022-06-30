3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 5.0% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 13.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 11.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM opened at $129.77 on Thursday. 3M has a 1 year low of $128.19 and a 1 year high of $203.21. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average of $154.37.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

